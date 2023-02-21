Home

NEET UG 2023 Big Update: NTA Likely To Begin Registrations from THIS Date on neet.nta.ac.in | Key Details Here

National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET 2023 Exam for Undergraduate admissions tentatively on May 7, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency is likely to begin the NEET UG 2023 registration from March 1, 2023 as per reports. The candidates who are preparing for must note that they can apply for NEET 2023 once the registration link is activated on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Key Details

NTA has not announced any official date of release for NEET 2023 notification

NEET 2023 Exam for Undergraduate will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The minimum age required for NEET is 17 years

The candidate preparing for the examination should have qualified Class 12 with physics, chemistry, biology and English as compulsory subjects.

The NTA has not yet changed the eligibility criteria for NEET Exam as of now

NEET 2023 Exam will consists of 200 questions and is of 720 marks.

For every correct answer, candidates will get plus 4 marks and for every wrong answer, -1 for every incorrect answer.

There will be total 3 sections, two for each subject. Section A would have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions out of which 10 need to be attempted.

