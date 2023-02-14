Home

NEET UG 2023 Big Update: NTA Likely To Begin Registrations by This Date on neet.nta.nic.in | Deets Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 by February end.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 by February end. According to an Indian Express report, the agency has confirmed to start the NEET 2023 registrations by February end. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the NEET UG 2023 application forms will be issued on the official website of NTA NEET– neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who are aiming to appear for the NEET UG exam will be required to register

How to apply for NEET exam 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET registration 2023 link and fill the form

Step 3: Next, login again and fill up NEET application form

Step 4: Upload scanned documents and images

Step 5: Pay NEET UG application fee

Step 6: Submit NEET UG 2023 registration form

NEET 2023 Registration Details

Events Dates NEET 2023 notification or exam date announcement 15-Dec-22 NEET 2023 registration process February end (Expected) NEET UG 2023 exam date 7-May-23 Total number of Questions 200 (180 applicable questions for attempt) Total Marks 720 Marking Scheme +4 for each correct answer -1 for each incorrect answer Total sections in the question paper 3 (Two sections for each subject) Section A – 35 questions Section B- 15 questions (10 to be attempted) Subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany + Zoology)

NEET 2023: Key Updates

NEET UG 2023 registrations are expected to begin by the February end. The candidates must note that the NTA has not released any official schedule for the NEET 2023 registrations. NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 as announced via the NTA exam calendar 2023. Around 20 lakh candidates are expected to register for NEET 2023 exam.

