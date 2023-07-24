Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: From Maharashtra to West Bengal; Check State-Wise Registration Dates

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counselling. The candidates who have registered for round one NEET UG counselling can fill in and lock their preferences by visiting the official website at till July 26 (11:55 PM). The MCC will declare the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result on July 29, 2023. There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3 (earlier known as AIQ Mop-Up Round), and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

At present, several states have also started the application process for the NEET UG Counselling. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes).

In this article, we have provided you with a list of states that have begun the registration procedure for NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Check important dates, the official website, and other details.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the website for NEET UG Counselling at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. Aspirants can register for counselling process from July 24. “NEET UG 2023 REGISTRATION WILL BE START FROM 24/07/2023,” reads a statement on the website.

Official Website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. Registration Date: July 24 Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

J&K NEET Counselling 2023 Registration

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has closed the registration process for the J-K National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) counselling on July 23, 2023. Eligible candidates belonging to Union Territories(UT) of J&K/ Ladakh were allowed to register for the Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023 by visiting the official portal . After completion of the registration process, Board will notify the Provisional UT Merit List (PUTML) of all the candidates, which will be used for online counseling by the candidates (filling up of the preferences) based on which allotment of seats will be made.

Official Website: . Registration Date Closes: July 23 J&K NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has closed the registration for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 on July 23. One can check the detailed notification at kea.kar.nic.in.

Official Website: kea.kar.nic.in. Registration Date Closes: July 23 Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

Andaman-Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023

The Andaman-Nicobar NEET UG counselling 2023 registration process was scheduled to begin on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair via a common admission portal – collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. The last date to apply for Andaman-Nicobar NEET UG counselling 2023 is July 28.

Official Website: collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. Registration Date Closes: July 28 Andaman-Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata has published the counselling schedule for the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. The registration process is set to begin from July 25. Aspirants can download the schedule by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Official Website: wbmcc.nic.in. Registration Date Closes: July 28 West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana will conduct the Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates can apply for the counselling process by visiting the official website of the University at tsmedadm.tsche.in.”Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates on websitehttps://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 08.00 AM on 07-07-2023 to 6 PM on 14-07-2023 only,” reads the official notification.

Official Website: tsmedadm.tsche.in Registration Date Closes: July 14 West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Punjab will begin the Choice filling for 1st Round of Online Counselling at the official website – bfuhs.ac.in. The processing of Seat Allotment will be held on July 31 to August 1, 2023.

Official Website: bfuhs.ac.in Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Link: CLICK HERE

For more details, visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee(MCC).

