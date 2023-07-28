Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Tomorrow; What’s Next

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Tomorrow; What’s Next

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to declare the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Co

The last date for submitting the counselling registration form is July 28.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to declare the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Counselling. If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023. “The choice filling for Round – 1 of UG Counselling 2023 is being extended till 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023. The Choice Locking will be effective from 03:00 PM of 27.07.2023 upto 11:55 PM of 27.07.2023, reads the statement on the website. Based on the preferences made by the candidates, the processing of NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment will be held.

Trending Now

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What’s Next?

The candidates will have the mandatorily upload essential certificates after the declaration of the result. It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat.

Uploading of essential certificates after the declaration of result.

Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round – (Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report with original documents at the allotted college.)

Note: if a registered candidate is not allotted a seat, he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration.

The candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counseling by MCC are informed that they need to upload the scanned copies of original documents to the MCC portal as per the dates mentioned in the schedule published by MCC. Candidates without original certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/ Dental College.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Link( to be active soon)

FINAL SEAT MATRIX FOR ROUND 1 DEEEMD UNIVERSITIES (MBBS BDS) UG 2023

Questions You May Ask

In case I have Birth Certificate / Caste Certificate/ other certificate(s) in the regional language, will it be acceptable at the time of reporting?

Certificates issued by the competent authority on standard format, should be in English or Hindi language. Please remember that some of the states insist for certificate in English language only. Candidates are advised to carry certified(attested) Copy of English version of the original certificate, in case certificate issued is in other than English language, along with original certificate.

What if I do not have my Original Documents with me at the time of joining the allotted college?

The Candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counselling by MCC are informed that their admission is provisional subject to physical verification of documents by the allotted college authorities. The MCC

has no role to play in physical verification of documents. The candidates need to have their original certificates at the time of reporting. Candidates who have deposited their original documents with any other Institute/ College/University and come for admission with a certificate stating that “their original certificates are deposited with the Institute / College / University” will not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/Dental College.

Is it necessary to join the allotted Medical/Dental College of Round 1 to get a chance to participate in Round 2?

No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of Round 1 since there is free exit. However if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for Round 2 at the time of admission.

NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Registration Schedule

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC: 7th Aug., 2023 to 8thAug., 2023

Registration/Payment: Registration facility will be available from 9th Aug., 2023 to 14th Aug, 2023 upto 12:00 NOON as per Server Time.

Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 14th Aug, 2023 as per Server Time

Choice Filling/Locking: 10th Aug, 2023 to 15th Aug., 2023 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time

Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 15th Aug., 2023 up to 11:55 PM on 15th Aug., 2023 as per Server Time

Processing of Seat Allotment: 16th Aug, 2023 to 17th Aug, 2023

Result: 18th Aug., 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: 19th Aug, 2023

Reporting/ Joining: 20th Aug, 2023 to 28th Aug., 2023

Who are eligible for 2nd Round of allotment?

Ans: Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the following groups:

Group–I: Registered candidates who did not get any seat allotment in the 1st round.

Group-II: Registered candidates who have secured seat & whose 1st round of allotted seat got cancelled during the document verification on reporting for admission will be considered for allotment of seat in the next round of seat allotment, with changed Category, subject to availability of seat in respective category.

Group–III: Candidates who have reported at allotted institute during 1st round of allotment and submitted willingness for second round up-gradation as Yes.

Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but Not Joined.

Group V: Candidates who have resigned in online mode during the time frame from the allotted seat of first round at college.

Candidates are deemed to have read, agreed, and accepted the Scheme of Counselling and the terms and conditions of the counselling scheme for NEET UG Counselling on completing the online submission of the application/registration form. For more details, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES