NEET UG 2023 Counselling: List of Key Changes MCC Introduces This Year For MBBS Aspirants

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Before filling out the application form on the MCC official website, applicants must review the changes made this year.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule announced on mcc.nic.in, check dates here.

MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule for the academic year 2023-24. If going by the MCC NEET Counselling datesheet pdf, the registration process for round 1 will commence on July 20, 2023. The competent authority conducts NEET UG counselling for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in central, deemed universities, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and other central institutes. Before you register yourself on the portal, we have curated a list of changes introduced this year. Before filling out the application form on the MCC official website, applicants must review the changes made this year.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Changes Introduced This Year

Registration in Stray Vacancy Round

Aspirants can make registration and payment in the stray vacancy round. The registration portal will be open for three days. In other words, the registration process for the stray vacancy round will begin from September 21 to September 23, 2023(12:00 NOON as per Server Time). Earlier, no fresh registration was allowed in stray rounds.

Choice Filling in Stray Vacancy Round

MBBS aspirants will be allowed to fill choices in the stray vacancy round and lock them.

Choice filling will commence from September 22 to September 24, 2023.

The Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of September 24, 2023, upto 11:55 PM on September 24, 2023, as per Server Time.

Verification of internal candidates

Instead of the verification of internal candidates prior to the processing of seat allotment, the institutes will conduct the verification of joined candidates after the reporting procedure.

Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal

Except for a stray round, the Medical Counselling Committee will provide time to upload the documents on the official portal. For the first round, Candidates must upload the documents on July 30, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC Verification of Tentative SeatMatrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023 Registration/Payment 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/ Locking 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Result 29th July, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 30th July, 2023 Reporting/ Joining 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023

The NEET UG counselling 2023 registrations and fee payment will be conducted from July 20 to 25, 2023. Aspirants can fill up the choices and lock their preferences between July 22 to July 26. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released by the MCC on July 29. For more details about the NEET UG Counselling 2022, check the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

