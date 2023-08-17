Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; What’s Next?

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; What’s Next?

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will announce the NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Process tomorrow, August 18, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the Nati

NEET UG Counselling: Candidates will have to approach the allotted college/ institute only after the declaration of the final result.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will announce the NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Process tomorrow, August 18, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate(NEET UG) Counselling process can check and download the result by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. The candidates will have the mandatorily upload essential certificates after declaration of result. It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat.

Trending Now

The net vacant seats due to non joining or non reporting of Round 2 will be published in the seat matrix and eligible candidates have to submit fresh choices and the result will be processed as per Choice & Merit. One can check the important dates, official websites, and other details here. After considering the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats, the NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be prepared.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check Dates And Time

Registration: Registration facility will be available from 9th Aug., 2023 to 14th Aug, 2023 upto 12:00 NOON as per Server Time

Payment: Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 14th Aug, 2023 as per Server Time



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES