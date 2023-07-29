Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link, Date, Time Here

live

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link, Date, Time Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is expected to declare the seat allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Counselling soon. If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023. To access and download the NEET UG 2032 round 1 allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET roll number and password. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Prior to this, the candidates must upload the documents on the MCC portal by July 30. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 Counselling.

Trending Now

Follow LIVE Updates on MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES