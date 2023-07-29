Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link, Date, Time Here
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is expected to declare the seat allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Counselling soon. If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023. To access and download the NEET UG 2032 round 1 allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET roll number and password. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Prior to this, the candidates must upload the documents on the MCC portal by July 30. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 Counselling.
Trending Now
Follow LIVE Updates on MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you