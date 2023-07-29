Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link, Date, Time Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Updated: July 29, 2023 8:54 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is expected to declare the seat allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Counselling soon. If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published on Saturday, July 29, 2023. To access and download the NEET UG 2032 round 1 allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET roll number and password. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Prior to this, the candidates must upload the documents on the MCC portal by July 30. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 Counselling.

Follow LIVE Updates on MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling 

Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Questions You Must Ask To MCC

    In case I have Birth Certificate / Caste Certificate/ other certificate(s) in the regional language, will it be acceptable at the time of reporting?

    Certificates issued by the competent authority on standard format, should be in English or Hindi language. Please remember that some of the states insist for certificate in English language only. Candidates are advised to carry certified(attested) Copy of English version of the original certificate, in case certificate issued is in other than English language, along with original certificate.

  • 8:11 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: What’s Next After NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

    The candidates will have the mandatorily upload essential certificates after the declaration of the result. It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Seat Allotment Result Date And Time


    If going by the schedule, NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be published today, July 29, 2023.

