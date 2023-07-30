NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: MCC NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link

Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) can download the MCC NEET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to declare the round 1 seat allotment final result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (UG) AIQ Counselling today, July 30, 2023. “It is for information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id:mccresultquery@gmail.com”, MCC in an official notification said. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Prior to this, the candidates must upload the documents on the MCC portal by July 30. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 Counselling.

