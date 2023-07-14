NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling From July 20; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here

Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 couns

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling from July 20, 2023. For 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e.www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the Country. “For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” reads the official notice. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 2:06 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment

    Processing of Seat Allotment: 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023

  • 2:03 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling From July 20

    NEET Counselling Choice Filling/ Locking: 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as per Server Time Choice

    Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time

  • 2:01 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates

    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC: Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023.

    Registration/Payment: 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON) only as per Server Time

    Payment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time

  • 1:58 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates

    Verification of
    Tentative Seat
    Matrix by the
    participating
    Institutes and
    NMC:     Verification of
    Tentative Seat
    Matrix by the
    participating
    Institutes and NMC
    from 20th July,
    2023 to 21st July,
    2023.
  • 1:53 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates

    NEET Counselling Round 1 Registration Dates: 20th July, 2023 to
    25th July, 2023 (up
    to12:00 NOON)
    only as per Server
    Time

  • 1:52 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Schedule Date And Time

    Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET UG counselling 2023.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Schedule Released at mcc.nic.in

