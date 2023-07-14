NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling From July 20; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here

Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 couns

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling from July 20, 2023. For 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the Country. “For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” reads the official notice. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

