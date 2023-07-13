NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Schedule, Registration, Fee at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link, Dates Here

Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the registration process.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Based on the NEET Score and rank, several states have started the online counselling procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG 2023). For 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the Country. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the registration process. Any confirmation on the NEET counselling 2023 date is still awaited. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

