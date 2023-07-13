Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Schedule, Registration, Fee at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link, Dates Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the registration process.

Updated: July 13, 2023 8:21 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Based on the NEET Score and rank, several states have started the online counselling procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG 2023). For 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the Country. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the competent authority, which is responsible for AIQ NEET counselling, is yet to begin the registration process. Any confirmation on the NEET counselling 2023 date is still awaited. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule, Seat Matrix, Official Website, and others.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: Important Notice Released For Nursing Programme

    It is hereby informed that Counselling process of B.Sc(H) Nursing program 2023-24 for the
    following colleges affiliated to IP university will be conducted by the university itself and not by
    MCC, in reference to the Notification no. 30/2023 dated 28.06.2023 issued by GGSIPU

    1. Lakshmi Bai Batra, College of Nursing,

    2. St. Stephen’s College of Nursing, Tis Hazari, Delhi (Christian Minority),

    3. College of Nursing, Hindu Rao Hospital,

    4. College of Nursing, Kasturba Hospital

    5. Panna Dai, College of Nursing, DDU,

    6. Shakuntala Devi College of Nursing.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling LIVE: NEET Counselling Schedule Dates

    It is expected that NEET UG 2023 Counselling is slated to begin in the month of July 2023. However, no specific date and time has been announced by the Competent Authority. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin from July 15, 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Counselling Committee yet.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Date LIVE: NEET UG Schedule, PG Counselling Registration Date

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: July(tentative)

    NEET PG Counselling 2023 Date: July 15, 2023(tentative)

