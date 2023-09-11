Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: MCC Stray Vacancy Round Schedule, Seat Allotment Result, FAQs

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the registration process for the stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) Counselling on September 21, 2023. MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be held for All India Quota/ Deemed Universities/ Central Universities (MBBS/ BDS/ B. Sc Nursing). Fresh registrations will be done for the Final Stray Vacancy Round.” Data will be shared with Centre and the States after Round 3 and if any candidate has his name in the list of allotted candidates in either Centre or State, then such candidates shall be eliminated from the All India Stray Vacancy Round,” MCC in an official notification said.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Dates

Name of the event Check important dates and schedule Registration/Payment 21st Sept., 2023 to 23rd Sept., 2023

(12:00 NOON as per Server Time)Payment facility will be available upto 23rd Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 22nd Sept., 2023 to 24th Sept., 2023

(till 11:55 PM) as per Server TimeChoice Locking will be available from 03:00

P.M of 24th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 PM on

24th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 25th Sept., 2023 Result 26th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal ————————————- Reporting 27th Sept. to 30th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes ————————————

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get seat allotted? Or I will be allotted seat automatically from leftover seats?

After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in the online allotment process, before the round -1 during the specified registration period), you have to fill in the choice of Institutions/colleges/courses in order of your preference. Once the choice is filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule.

If you don’t register and fill in choices during the registration period, you will not be allotted any seat. Please also note that the registration will be available once before allotment of round 1, before the starting of round 2, before the start of Round 3 and before Stray vacancy Round.

Whether Up-gradation is allowed from 2nd round counseling of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing to Round 3 counseling of DGHS for AIQ/Central / Deemed Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing?

Yes, up-gradation is allowed once a candidate joins a seat allotted in Round 2 of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing and the candidate will be allowed to vacate the seat of AIQ/Deemed/ Central

Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing. However after Round 3, if a candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will not be eligible in Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing. If a candidate joins a seat, he is not allowed to resign.

Who are not eligible for Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/ AIIMS/JIPMER?

Following categories of Candidates are not eligible for Stray Vacancy Round:-

Candidates who have not registered for Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidate joined/holding any seat at the time of Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 3 of MCC and NOT REPORTED. All candidates not falling under above-mentioned categories are eligible.

Will there be any Fresh Registration/choice filling for Stray Vacancy Round?

Yes, there will be Fresh Registration/choice filling for Stray vacancy Round. “As per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide order dated 12.12.2022 passed I.A NO. 132614/2022 IN W.P (c) NO. 267/2017 in Dar-us Slam Educational trust and Ors. vs. Medical Council of India & Ors.”, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW, shall conduct the online counseling for the Stray Vacancy Round of 100% seats of Deemed Universities,” MCC in an information bulletin said. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

