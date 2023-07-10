Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria, Seat Matrix For Banaras Hindu University
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the competent authority, will release the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counse
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the competent authority, will release the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counselling soon on its official website – mcc.nic.in. As soon as counselling schedule is released, the MCC will begin the registration process, choice filling, choice locking, verification, and reporting procedure. For All 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode.
The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100%
AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). In this article, we will discuss the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process for Banaras Hindu University. All NEET-UG qualified Candidates across India are eligible to participate in the UG counseling of IMS, BHU, and IDS, BHU.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds For Banaras Hindu University
- All the Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.
- There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round for which counselling will be conducted by MCC. All the candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by NTA will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from the NTA website.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule
- Registration/Payment: to be announced soon
- Choice Filling/ Locking: to be announced soon
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: to be announced soon
- Processing of Seat Allotment: to be announced soon
- Result: to be announced soon
- Reporting: to be announced soon
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Banaras Hindu University Seat Matrix And Reservation Policy
The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed and the same is applied only on the seats contributed by BHU:
- S.C.- 15%
- S.T.- 7.5%
- O.B.C.- 27% (Non-Creamy Layer) in Central List
- PwD- 5% Horizontal Reservation
- EWS- 10%
If going by the MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling InformationBulletin PDF, MCC will apply the roster on the 100% seats contributed by BHU for both the Medical and Dental course.
Eligibility Conditions
- Domicile free
- Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.
- “The conversion of seats will be carried out during the Mop Up Round for BHU. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Conversion Category have exhausted,” reads the information bulletin 2022 PDF.
What are the various fee to be paid at the time of registration?
For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing
- Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/-
- For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/
- AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.
- Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.
