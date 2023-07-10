Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria, Seat Matrix For Banaras Hindu University

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the competent authority, will release the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counselling soon on its official website – mcc.nic.in. As soon as counselling schedule is released, the MCC will begin the registration process, choice filling, choice locking, verification, and reporting procedure. For All 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode.

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100%

AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). In this article, we will discuss the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process for Banaras Hindu University. All NEET-UG qualified Candidates across India are eligible to participate in the UG counseling of IMS, BHU, and IDS, BHU.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds For Banaras Hindu University

All the Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round for which counselling will be conducted by MCC. All the candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by NTA will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from the NTA website.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Registration/Payment: to be announced soon

Choice Filling/ Locking: to be announced soon

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: to be announced soon

Processing of Seat Allotment: to be announced soon

Result: to be announced soon

Reporting: to be announced soon

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Banaras Hindu University Seat Matrix And Reservation Policy

The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed and the same is applied only on the seats contributed by BHU:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- 27% (Non-Creamy Layer) in Central List

PwD- 5% Horizontal Reservation

EWS- 10%

If going by the MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling InformationBulletin PDF, MCC will apply the roster on the 100% seats contributed by BHU for both the Medical and Dental course.

Eligibility Conditions

Domicile free

Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.

“The conversion of seats will be carried out during the Mop Up Round for BHU. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Conversion Category have exhausted,” reads the information bulletin 2022 PDF.

What are the various fee to be paid at the time of registration?

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/-

For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/

AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

