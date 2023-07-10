Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria, Seat Matrix For Banaras Hindu University

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria, Seat Matrix For Banaras Hindu University

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the competent authority, will release the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counse

Published: July 10, 2023 3:09 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET counselling 2023, Bds admission eligibility,bds admission without neet,neet nta nic in,neet 2023,neet 2023 answer key,neet.nta.nic.in,NEET,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,NEET UG 2023 answer key,NEET UG 2023 answer key released,NEET UG 2023 live,NEET UG 2023 answer key live,nta neet,nta neet answer key,nta answer key 2023 neet,neet 2023 answer key pdf,neet 2023 result date,neet exam answer key 2023,neet official answer key 2023,neet 2023 answer key by nta,neet.nta.nic,neet nta.nic.in,official answer key of neet 2023,neet ug result 2023,neet result 2023,nta neet 2023,nta neet result 2023,Education News,bds admission last date,bds course fees,bds admission last date 2023,bds admission 2023,bds admission in private colleges,bds admission neet marks,neet ug result,neet ug 2023 result date,neet ug answer key 2023,neet ug 2023 news,neet ug 2023 latest news,neet ug 2023 answer key by nta,when will neet ug counselling 2023 begin,NEET UG 2023 exam,NEET UG 2023 Counselling,Medical Counselling Committee,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,MCC,NEET Counselling,NEET UG counselling 2023,NEET UG admission 2023,NEET UG 2023 admission,NEET UG result 2023,NEET UG 2023 result,NEET UG seat allotment 2023,NEET UG 2023 seat allotment,NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round,NEET PG 2023 counselling revised schedule,NEET UG scorecard,when is neet pg 2023 counselling,mcc.nic.in,aiq seats,neet Ug counselling date,NEET,NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration,NEET 2023 counselling, Counselling of NEET 2023, NEET 2023, NEET, NEET admission, NEET counselling, NEET 2023 counselling registration, NEET counselling process, NEET 2023 counselling dates, NEET counselling seat matrix, MCC NEET counselling, NEET 2023, NEET 2023 results, NEET results 2023
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC), the competent authority, will release the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 Counselling soon on its official website – mcc.nic.in. As soon as counselling schedule is released, the MCC will begin the registration process, choice filling, choice locking, verification, and reporting procedure. For All 15% All India Quota, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode.

Also Read:

Trending Now

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100%
AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). In this article, we will discuss the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process for Banaras Hindu University. All NEET-UG qualified Candidates across India are eligible to participate in the UG counseling of IMS, BHU, and IDS, BHU.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds For Banaras Hindu University

  • All the Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.
  • There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round for which counselling will be conducted by MCC. All the candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by NTA will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from the NTA website.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

  • Registration/Payment: to be announced soon
  • Choice Filling/ Locking: to be announced soon
  • Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: to be announced soon
  • Processing of Seat Allotment: to be announced soon
  • Result: to be announced soon
  • Reporting: to be announced soon

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: Banaras Hindu University Seat Matrix And Reservation Policy

The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed and the same is applied only on the seats contributed by BHU:

  • S.C.- 15%
  • S.T.- 7.5%
  • O.B.C.- 27% (Non-Creamy Layer) in Central List
  • PwD- 5% Horizontal Reservation
  • EWS- 10%

If going by the MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling InformationBulletin PDF, MCC will apply the roster on the 100% seats contributed by BHU for both the Medical and Dental course.

Eligibility Conditions

  • Domicile free
  • Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for the same.
  • “The conversion of seats will be carried out during the Mop Up Round for BHU. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Conversion Category have exhausted,” reads the information bulletin 2022 PDF. 

What are the various fee to be paid at the time of registration?

For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing


  • Non Refundable Registration fee:-Rs. 1000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 500/-
  • For SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD candidates. Refundable security amount:- Rs.10,000/- for UR/EWS candidates &Rs. 5,000/- for SC/ST/OBC/PwD e.g. any UR candidate opting for Central Universities/
  • AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.
  • Any SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidate will pay Rs. 500 + Rs.5,000 = Rs. 5,500 at the time of registration.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.