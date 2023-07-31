NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required, FAQs

Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: If going by the schedule, the last date for joining the allotted Medical/Dental college is August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling: Candidates will have to approach the allotted college/ institute only after the declaration of the final result.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will begin the reporting process against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 1 today, July 31, 2023. All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 allotment list can report at the allotted Medical/Dental college online by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. If going by the schedule, the last date for joining the allotted Medical/Dental college is August 4, 2023. It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat. Check important dates and a list of guidelines that you must follow before enrolling yourself for the reporting process.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Reporting/Joining: 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023

Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check Important Guidelines Here

It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Documents to Carry at the time of Joining/ Reporting

The documents required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in the allotted Medical/ Dental/Nursing College are as follows.

Original documents (along with attested photocopies of documents) for admission to under- graduate medical/dental/nursing courses for admission to allotted college are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College are as mentioned below.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

For NRI candidates following documents are mandatory:

Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate

Sponsorship affidavit (stating that sponsorer is ready to bear theexpenses for the whole duration of study)

Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsored)

For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/ card number documents are mandatory,

The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:

SC/ST Certificate issued by the competent authority (in the standard format as specified in the prospectus/information bulletin) and it should be in English or Hindi in language. Sub caste should be clearly

mentioned in the certificate. Some of the States insist for English version of Caste Certificate. In case the certificate is in regional language the candidate should carry an Attested translated copy of the certificate in

English/ Hindi. OBC-NCL as per Central List certificate issued by the competent authority. The sub- caste should tally with the Central List of OBC. The OBC candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer to claim OBC

reservation benefit. The OBC certificate must be in the standard format as mentioned in the prospectus/ Information Bulletin. Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted and authorized Medical Board in an online format by the designated centres as per NMC norms (Gazette Notification no. MCI-34(41)/2018- Med./170045 dated 04/02/2019). No other PWD certificate, issued by any other Authority/Hospital will be entertained. EWS Certificate as per the prescribed format.

Candidates are advised to see the college information, of the allotted college for, any other document which may be required by the allotted college. The Candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counseling by MCC are informed that they need to upload the scanned copies of original documents to the MCC portal as per the dates mentioned in the schedule published by MCC. Candidates without original certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission in the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Questions You May Ask

In case I have Birth Certificate/Caste Certificate/ other certificate(s) in regional language, will it be acceptable at the time of reporting?

Certificates issued by the competent authority on standard format, should be in English or Hindi language. Please remember that some of the states insist for certificate in English language only. Candidates are advised to carry certified (attested) Copy of English version of the original certificate, in case certificate issued is in other than English language, along with original certificate.

What if I do not have my Original Documents with me at the time of joining the allotted college?

The Candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counselling by MCC are informed that their admission is provisional subject to physical verification of documents by the allotted college authorities. The MCC has no role to play in physical verification of documents. The candidates need to have their original certificates at the time of reporting.

Candidates who have deposited their original documents with any other Institute/ College/University and come for admission with a certificate stating that “their original certificates are deposited with the Institute / College / University” will not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/Dental College.

For more details, visit the official website of the Medical Council Committee(MCC).

