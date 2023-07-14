Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration Dates: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Registration Dates: For 15 per cent All India Quota(AIQ) seats, the competent authority will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2023 in four rounds.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Explained: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) is all set to conduct the NEET UG 2023 counselling anytime soon for qualified aspirants. As per reports, NEET UG counselling process is likely to commence in the month of July, the schedule will be available on the official website — mcc.nic.in. For 15 per cent All India Quota(AIQ) seats, the competent authority will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2023 in four rounds. These are AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up Round, and AIQ stray vacancy round.

If going by the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Information Bulletin, fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. “There will be no Fresh Registration of Candidates in Final Stray Vacancy

Round, MCC in an official notification said. In this article, we have explained the registration process for NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 – Explained

ROUND-2(AIQ/Central Institutes/University/AIIMS/JIPMER/Deemed University/AMU/BHU/B.Sc. Nursing: Candidates who registered for Round-1 and did not get a) Fresh New Registration for Round-2 for those candidates who

Have not registered in Round-1 (with full payment of fees).

Have Resigned / Not reported in Round-1 need not register again.

Exercising fresh choices

Publication of result of Round-2 on MCC website.

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2any seat allotted are not required to register again.

Please note: Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis or manually.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 – FAQs

Is it necessary to join allotted Medical/Dental College of Round 1 to get chance to participate in Round 2?

No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of Round 1 since there is free exit. However if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for Round 2 at the time of admission.

If a candidate does not report at the allotted college during Round 2 whether he has to register again for Mop Up round?

Yes, Candidate security amount will be forfeited and he has to register fresh in Mop Up round with Fresh Payment.

Who are eligible for 2nd Round of allotment?

Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the following groups:

Group–I: Registered candidates who did not get any seat allotment in the 1st round.

Group-II: Registered candidates who have secured seat & whose 1st round of allotted seat got cancelled during the document verification on reporting for admission will be considered for allotment of seat in the next round of seat allotment, with changed Category, subject to availability of seat in respective category.

Group–III: Candidates who have reported at allotted institute during 1st round of allotment and submitted willingness for second round up-gradation as Yes.

Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but Not Joined.

Group V: Candidates who have resigned in online mode during the time frame from the allotted seat of first round at college.

Who are not eligible for 2nd Round of allotment?

Candidate who has become non eligible due to having inadequate documents as per Eligibility Criteria.

Who have not registered in Round 1 or Round 2.

Can a candidate participate in second round without submitting fresh choices (based on choices submitted before round-1)?

Fresh choice submission by eligible candidates, as mentioned above is necessary for consideration for seat allotment during round-2. If candidate does not submit fresh choice(s) during choice filling period, the candidate will not be considered for allotment of seat during Round- 2 and will retain the already allotted (joined) seat, if any.

After I join the Second Round of Counseling of AIQ/Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing can I leave/ Resign to join State Quota/ Private College seat?

“Once you join second round seat, you will not be allowed to vacate from allotted 2nd round seat as per direction by Hon’ble supreme court in WP(C) (267/2017) dated 09/05/2017. However if you are allotted a seat in Second Round and have not joined the college/institute in AIQ/ Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing you can Exit with Forfeiture of security amount,” MCC in an official notification said.

Can I modify my choices during the period of “Exercising of Choices and Locking” (during first round) and “Fresh Choice submission and locking for 2nd Round and subsequent rounds”?

Yes, you can modify, add or delete your choices during this period, before you lock your choices. But once you lock your Choices then you cannot modify. However, the registration (of New Users) is permitted up to a specific date as mentioned in Counseling Schedule.

How to Register For NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in. Go to the ‘UG Medical’ tab. Click on the registration link. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it Enter the required information and register yourself on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution. Also, the Security Deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason.

