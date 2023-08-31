NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in; Check Choice Filling Dates, FAQS Here

Home

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023 round 3 registration today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG round 3 counselling can register online by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. Make sure to complete the registration process within the specified timeframe to ensure your eligibility for this round of counselling. The last date to register is September 4, 2023.

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process from September 6 to September 7, 2023. The NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on September 8, 2022. Shortlisted candidates in mop-up round counselling can report at the designated Medical/Dental colleges between September 10 and September 18, 2023. One can check the important dates, schedule, and other details here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Dates

NAME OF THE EVENTS CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Registration/Payment 31st Aug., 2023 to 4th Sept., 2023 (12:00 NOON as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available upto 4th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Tim Choice Filling/Locking 1st Sept., 2023 to 5th Sept, 2023 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from

03:00 P.M of 5th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 PM of 5th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 6th Sept. , 2023 to 7th Sept., 2023 Result 8th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 9th September ,2023 Reporting 10th Sept, 2023 to 18th Sept., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by

institutes 19th Sept., 2023 to 20th Sept., 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Steps

Aspirants can register for NEET UG round counselling through the official website– mcc.nic.in using their NEET roll number and password. Aspirants are suggested to carefully fill the choices as NEET UG round allotment result will be based on the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of seats in the colleges.

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET UG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET UG 2023 rank, and seat availability, Go to the official website of MCC at .

Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form. What is the procedure for Round 3 Counseling which will be conducted by DGHS for AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing? The net vacant seats due to non joining or non reporting of Round 2 will be published in the seat matrix and eligible candidates have to submit fresh choices and the result will be processed as per Choice & Merit.

Whether Up-gradation is allowed from 2nd round counseling of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing to Round 3 counseling of DGHS for AIQ/Central / Deemed Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing?

Yes, up-gradation is allowed once a candidate joins a seat allotted in Round 2 of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing and the candidate will be allowed to vacate the seat of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing. However after Round 3, if a candidate is allotted a seat, he/she will not be eligible in Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing. If a candidate joins a seat, he is not allowed to resign.

What does exit with forfeiture mean in counseling?

Exit with forfeiture means if a candidate is allotted a seat in 2nd round or subsequent round of counseling and does not want to join the allotted seat he can still exit with forfeiture (losing security amount deposited). Once a candidate joined the allotted seat after Round 3, he/she would not be eligible for resigning/surrender of joined seat.

