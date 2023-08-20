Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: MCC Allows Upgradation in Round 3; Key Guidelines Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: MCC Allows Upgradation in Round 3; Key Guidelines Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will commence the registration process for the third round of NEET UG 2023 counselling on August 31, 2023. As per the schedule, the reg

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will commence the registration process for the third round of NEET UG 2023 counselling on August 31, 2023. As per the schedule, the registration portal will close on September 4. The choice-locking process will be carried out for a single day, September 5. Meanwhile, the competent authority has allowed candidates to upgrade from round 2 to round 3. “As approved by the competent authority, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS has provided benefit of Upgradation from Round-2 to Round-3 of UG Counselling for the academic year 2023,” MCC in an official notification stated.

Trending Now

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: Check MCC Guidelines For Upgradation Here

Round-1 candidates who did not get upgraded in Round-2 and want to participate in Round-3 of UG Counselling, may fill choices for up gradation in Round-3 since their willingness will be taken as ‘YES’ automatically.

Freshly allotted candidates of Round-2 may fill choices for up gradation in Round-3 by giving willingness as ‘YES’ at the time of reporting for Round-2 seat at the allotted college.

Round-1 & Round-2 candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to get upgraded in Round-3 may not fill fresh choices in Round-3.

However, Round-1/ Round-2 candidates should note that they have to remain in system and should be holding their seat to fill choices in Round-3. If a candidate has resigned Round-1/ Round-2 seat s/he will have to pay full fee again to participate in Round-3.

Any Round-2 candidate who wants to resign may exit with forfeiture before the Choice Filling of Round-3 starts. There will be no option of resignation after the start of Choice Filling of Round-3.

If a candidate does not join the allotted seat of Round-2/ Round-3 there will be ‘Exit with Forfeiture’.

Candidates who have exited with forfeiture in Round-3 will not be able to participate in Stray Vacancy Rounds and any further rounds. Hence, ‘Exit with Forfeiture’ candidates of Round-3 will be eliminated from counselling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES