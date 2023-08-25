Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: Choice Filling, Seat Allotment Date, FAQs Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration will begin soon at mcc.nic.in. Check dates, schedule, FAQs here.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will open the registration window for the third round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG) counselling on Thursday August 31, 2023. Candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 by visiting the official website – mcc.nic.in. The competent authority will commence the choice filling process from September 1 to September 5, 2023 as per the server time. Meanwhile, the choice locking will be available from 03:00 PM of September 5, 2023. Check important dates, application steps and other details here.

As per schedule after locking of choices by the system, you will be able to take a printout of your submitted choices, during the first, second & third round of seat allotment and admission. Once you join third round seat, you will not be allowed to vacate from allotted 3rd round seat. However, if you are allotted a seat in Third Round and have not joined the college/institute in AIQ/ Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing you can Exit with Forfeiture of security amount and elimination (ineligible to participate in any further rounds). Check details here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: Check Dates, Schedule Here

Registration/Payment: 31st Aug., 2023 to 4th Sept., 2023 (12:00 NOON as per Server Time) Payment facility will be available upto 4th Sept., 2023 (till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking: 1st Sept., 2023 to 5th Sept, 2023 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 5th Sept., 2023 upto 11:55 PM of 5th Sept., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment: 6th Sept. , 2023 to 7th Sept., 2023 Result: 8th Sept., 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal: 9th Sept., 2023 Reporting: 10th Sept, 2023 to 18th Sept., 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: How to Apply?

Candidates are further advised to fill the application form on their own on the mcc website and not through any agent or third party. Check registration link and other details here.

Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” New Registration.”

Enter the login and registration details.

Fill up the form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Registration: FAQs here

After I join Third Round of Counseling of AIQ/Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing can I leave/ Resign?

Once you join third round seat, you will not be allowed to vacate from allotted 3rd round seat. However, if you are allotted a seat in Third Round and have not joined the college/institute in AIQ/ Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/Nursing you can Exit with Forfeiture of security amount and elimination (ineligible to participate in any further rounds).

How can I get print out of my choices which system has locked?

As per schedule after locking of choices by the system, you will be able to take a printout of your submitted choices, during the first, second & third round of seat allotment and admission. You will also be able to see your locked choices and able to take a print out of the same at allotted Medical / Dental College at the time of admission on request.

If I opt to participate in second/third round of counseling whether my allotted seat (of previous round) will be cancelled?

In case you are not allotted any seat in the second round, you will retain earlier allotted seat in Round 1. Similarly, in case you are not allotted any seat in the third round, you will retain earlier allotted seat in Round 2. However on upgradation of a seat in second round or third round, the earlier allotted seat in First Round or Second Round respectively will automatically be cancelled and allotted to another candidate. You will also have NO claim over the earlier seat. Therefore, you are advised to fill in only higher choices or any other choice which you prefer over the earlier allotted seat, for subsequent rounds of counseling. For more details, visit the official website of MCC.

