Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of State Medical Education Directorates Counselling Websites

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of State Medical Education Directorates Counselling Websites

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

Updated: June 19, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET counselling 2023, Bds admission eligibility,bds admission without neet,neet nta nic in,neet 2023,neet 2023 answer key,neet.nta.nic.in,NEET,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,NEET UG 2023 answer key,NEET UG 2023 answer key released,NEET UG 2023 live,NEET UG 2023 answer key live,nta neet,nta neet answer key,nta answer key 2023 neet,neet 2023 answer key pdf,neet 2023 result date,neet exam answer key 2023,neet official answer key 2023,neet 2023 answer key by nta,neet.nta.nic,neet nta.nic.in,official answer key of neet 2023,neet ug result 2023,neet result 2023,nta neet 2023,nta neet result 2023,Education News,bds admission last date,bds course fees,bds admission last date 2023,bds admission 2023,bds admission in private colleges,bds admission neet marks,neet ug result,neet ug 2023 result date,neet ug answer key 2023,neet ug 2023 news,neet ug 2023 latest news,neet ug 2023 answer key by nta,when will neet ug counselling 2023 begin,NEET UG 2023 exam,NEET UG 2023 Counselling,Medical Counselling Committee,NEET UG,NEET UG 2023,MCC,NEET Counselling,NEET UG counselling 2023,NEET UG admission 2023,NEET UG 2023 admission,NEET UG result 2023,NEET UG 2023 result,NEET UG seat allotment 2023,NEET UG 2023 seat allotment,NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round,NEET PG 2023 counselling revised schedule,NEET UG scorecard,when is neet pg 2023 counselling,mcc.nic.in,aiq seats,neet Ug counselling date,NEET,NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration,NEET 2023 counselling, Counselling of NEET 2023, NEET 2023, NEET, NEET admission, NEET counselling, NEET 2023 counselling registration, NEET counselling process, NEET 2023 counselling dates, NEET counselling seat matrix, MCC NEET counselling, NEET 2023, NEET 2023 results, NEET results 2023
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test –Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) Counselling soon on its official website mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

Also Read:

Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites

State Medical Education Directorates & Offices where Counselling related information is available.

Name of the StateName of the Counselling AuthorityCounselling Website
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDSThe Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration www.dhs.andaman.gov.in
ARUNACHAL PRADESHThe Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Naharlagunwww.apdhte.nic.in
ASSAMThe Director of Medical Education Office of the Director of Medical Education, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati www.dmeassam.gov.in
ANDHRA PRADESHThe Directorate of Medical Education Old Govt. General Hospital Hanumanceta
Amravati		 dmegoap@yahoo.co.in
BIHARThe Director of Medical Education Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare,
Vikas Bhawan Patna-		 http://health.bih.nic.in/
CHANDIGARHThe Director Principal
Govt. Medical College Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh		 www.gmch.gov.in
CHHATTISGARHThe Director of Medical Education Directorate of Medical Education Old Nurses Hostel, Mantralaya Complex, Raipurwww.cgdme.in
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELIThe Director of Education
1st Floor, Building No.5,
P.W.D. Office Complex,
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa		 http://dnh.nic.in
DAMAN & DIU (UT)The Assistant Director (Technical Education)
UT Administration of Daman & Diu Government Polytechnic, Varkund		http://daman.nic.in
DELHIGuru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Sector – 16C, Dwarka		E-Mail Id : ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com
pro@ipu.ac.in
GOAThe Assistant Director
Centralized Admission Division (CAD) Directorate of Technical Education,
Alto-Porvorim,		www.dtegoa.gov.in
GUJARATThe Dean B.J. Medical College, Asarwa,Ahmedabad www.bjmc.org
HARYANAThe Director Medical Education & Research Haryana Paryatan Bhawan haryanahealth.nic.in
HIMACHAL PRADESHThe Director Medical Education & Research www.hp.gov.in/hpdmer
JAMMU & KASHMIRThe Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Jammu Division

The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Old Secretariat (J & K), Srinagar, Kashmir

 http://www.jkhealth.org

Website: http://www.jkhealth.org

 

JHARKHANDThe Controller of Examination Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
KARNATAKADirectorate of Medical Education Anand Rao Circle
Bangalore		 http://www.karnataka.gov.in/dmekarnataka
KERALAThe Commissioner for Entrance ExaminationsWebsite : www.cee-kerala.org
MAHARASHTRACOMMISSIONERATE, STATE COMMON
ENTRANCE TEST CELL		Website: www.mahacet.org
MIZORAMThe Director
Higher & Technical Education,
Govt. of Mizoram		Website : http://healthmizoram.nic.in
LAKSHADWEEP (UT)The Director of Education
Department of Education
UT of Lakshadweep.		Website : www.lakshadweep.nic.in
LADAKH (UT)The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services,
Jammu Division		Website : http://www.jkhealth.org

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

  1. Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  3. Enter the required information and register on the portal.
  4. Now login and fill up the application form.
  5. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.