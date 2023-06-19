By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of State Medical Education Directorates Counselling Websites
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test –Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) Counselling soon on its official website — mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.
Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites
State Medical Education Directorates & Offices where Counselling related information is available.
|Name of the State
|Name of the Counselling Authority
|Counselling Website
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|The Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration
|www.dhs.andaman.gov.in
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|The Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Naharlagun
|www.apdhte.nic.in
|ASSAM
|The Director of Medical Education Office of the Director of Medical Education, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati
|www.dmeassam.gov.in
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|The Directorate of Medical Education Old Govt. General Hospital Hanumanceta
Amravati
|dmegoap@yahoo.co.in
|BIHAR
|The Director of Medical Education Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare,
Vikas Bhawan Patna-
|http://health.bih.nic.in/
|CHANDIGARH
|The Director Principal
Govt. Medical College Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh
|www.gmch.gov.in
|CHHATTISGARH
|The Director of Medical Education Directorate of Medical Education Old Nurses Hostel, Mantralaya Complex, Raipur
|www.cgdme.in
|DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
|The Director of Education
1st Floor, Building No.5,
P.W.D. Office Complex,
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa
|http://dnh.nic.in
|DAMAN & DIU (UT)
|The Assistant Director (Technical Education)
UT Administration of Daman & Diu Government Polytechnic, Varkund
|http://daman.nic.in
|DELHI
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Sector – 16C, Dwarka
|E-Mail Id : ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com
pro@ipu.ac.in
|GOA
|The Assistant Director
Centralized Admission Division (CAD) Directorate of Technical Education,
Alto-Porvorim,
|www.dtegoa.gov.in
|GUJARAT
|The Dean B.J. Medical College, Asarwa,Ahmedabad
|www.bjmc.org
|HARYANA
|The Director Medical Education & Research Haryana Paryatan Bhawan
|haryanahealth.nic.in
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|The Director Medical Education & Research
|www.hp.gov.in/hpdmer
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Jammu Division
The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Old Secretariat (J & K), Srinagar, Kashmir
| http://www.jkhealth.org
|JHARKHAND
|The Controller of Examination Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
|www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|KARNATAKA
|Directorate of Medical Education Anand Rao Circle
Bangalore
|http://www.karnataka.gov.in/dmekarnataka
|KERALA
|The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations
|Website : www.cee-kerala.org
|MAHARASHTRA
|COMMISSIONERATE, STATE COMMON
ENTRANCE TEST CELL
|Website: www.mahacet.org
|MIZORAM
|The Director
Higher & Technical Education,
Govt. of Mizoram
|Website : http://healthmizoram.nic.in
|LAKSHADWEEP (UT)
|The Director of Education
Department of Education
UT of Lakshadweep.
|Website : www.lakshadweep.nic.in
|LADAKH (UT)
|The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services,
Jammu Division
|Website : http://www.jkhealth.org
NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?
- Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
- Enter the required information and register on the portal.
- Now login and fill up the application form.
- Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.
Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website.
