Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of State Medical Education Directorates Counselling Websites

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check List of State Medical Education Directorates Counselling Websites

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test –Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) Counselling soon on its official website — . The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – .

Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website.

You may like to read

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites

State Medical Education Directorates & Offices where Counselling related information is available.

Name of the State Name of the Counselling Authority Counselling Website ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS The Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration www.dhs.andaman.gov.in ARUNACHAL PRADESH The Director (Health Services), Directorate of Health Services Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Naharlagun www.apdhte.nic.in ASSAM The Director of Medical Education Office of the Director of Medical Education, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati www.dmeassam.gov.in ANDHRA PRADESH The Directorate of Medical Education Old Govt. General Hospital Hanumanceta

Amravati dmegoap@yahoo.co.in BIHAR The Director of Medical Education Directorate of Health Services, Department of Health & Family Welfare,

Vikas Bhawan Patna- http://health.bih.nic.in/ CHANDIGARH The Director Principal

Govt. Medical College Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh www.gmch.gov.in CHHATTISGARH The Director of Medical Education Directorate of Medical Education Old Nurses Hostel, Mantralaya Complex, Raipur www.cgdme.in DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI The Director of Education

1st Floor, Building No.5,

P.W.D. Office Complex,

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Silvassa http://dnh.nic.in DAMAN & DIU (UT) The Assistant Director (Technical Education)

UT Administration of Daman & Diu Government Polytechnic, Varkund http://daman.nic.in DELHI Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Sector – 16C, Dwarka E-Mail Id : ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com

pro@ipu.ac.in GOA The Assistant Director

Centralized Admission Division (CAD) Directorate of Technical Education,

Alto-Porvorim, www.dtegoa.gov.in GUJARAT The Dean B.J. Medical College, Asarwa,Ahmedabad www.bjmc.org HARYANA The Director Medical Education & Research Haryana Paryatan Bhawan haryanahealth.nic.in HIMACHAL PRADESH The Director Medical Education & Research www.hp.gov.in/hpdmer JAMMU & KASHMIR The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Jammu Division The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services, Old Secretariat (J & K), Srinagar, Kashmir http://www.jkhealth.org Website: http://www.jkhealth.org JHARKHAND The Controller of Examination Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in KARNATAKA Directorate of Medical Education Anand Rao Circle

Bangalore http://www.karnataka.gov.in/dmekarnataka KERALA The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Website : www.cee-kerala.org MAHARASHTRA COMMISSIONERATE, STATE COMMON

ENTRANCE TEST CELL Website: www.mahacet.org MIZORAM The Director

Higher & Technical Education,

Govt. of Mizoram Website : http://healthmizoram.nic.in LAKSHADWEEP (UT) The Director of Education

Department of Education

UT of Lakshadweep. Website : www.lakshadweep.nic.in LADAKH (UT) The Director (Health Services) Directorate of Health Services,

Jammu Division Website : http://www.jkhealth.org

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.