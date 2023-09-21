Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Check Schedule, Eligibility, Rules

MCC NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling stray vacancy round to fill the remaining vacant seats. As per the schedule, the registration process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round will begin today, September 21, 2023. Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Going by the schedule, the MCC will begin the choice-filling process from September 22 to September 24. Meanwhile, the choice-locking process is slated to be conducted from 03:00 PM on August 24 to 11:55 PM on September 24, 2023.

The competent authority will declare the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result on September 26, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, official website, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round – Schedule

Registration/Payment Choice Filling/

Locking Processing of Seat Allotment Result Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal Reporting Verification of

Joined

candidates Data

by institutes 21st Sept., 2023 to

23rd Sept., 2023

(12:00 NOON as per

Server Time)

* Payment facility

will be available upto

23rd Sept., 2023

(till 08:00 PM ) as per Server Time 22nd Sept., 2023 to

24th Sept., 2023

(till 11:55 PM) as per

Server Time

Choice Locking will be

available from 03:00

P.M of 24th Sept.,

2023 upto 11:55 PM on

24th Sept., 2023

as per Server Time 25th Sept., 2023 26th Sept.,

2023 ———- 27th Sept. to

30th Sept.,

2023 ——–

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: Check Eligibility Criteria

Who are not eligible for the Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ/Deemed/ Central Universities/ AIIMS/JIPMER? The following categories of Candidates are not eligible for the Stray Vacancy Round Candidates who have not registered for Stray Vacancy Round. Candidate joined/holding any seat at the time of Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 3 of MCC and NOT REPORTED. All candidates not falling under the above-mentioned categories are eligible. Will there be any Fresh Registration/choice filling for the Stray Vacancy Round?

Yes, there will be Fresh Registration/choice filling for Stray vacancy Round. As per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India vide order dated 12.12.2022 passed I.A NO. 132614/2022 IN W.P (c) NO. 267/2017 in Dar-us Slam Educational trust and Ors. vs. Medical Council of India & Ors.”, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW, shall conduct the online counseling for the Stray Vacancy Round of 100% seats of Deemed

Universities.

