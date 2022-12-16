NTA Exam Calendar 2023: Exam Dates for NEET UG, JEE Mains & CUET Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board will be considered eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam, JEE Main 2023 and CUET 2023. Check out the examination dates here.

NEET UG 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7 and CUET between May 21 and 31. The exam conducting body today released the calendar and also started the registration process for JEE Main 2023. Candidates who are preparing for the NEET UG 2023 Entrance Examinations can visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in of NTA to check the complete schedule. NTA has also announced schedule for the engineering entrance test JEE Main and the university admission test – CUET UG. JEE Main session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April while CUET is scheduled for May-June.

NOTE: The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on May 21 and May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced late on Thursday night.

2023 Exam Dates for NEET UG, JEE Mains & CUET Details

For Academic Session 2023-24, JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023). Applications for the first session of the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12. For the first session of JEE (Main) – 2023, only Session 1 will be visible (for applications) and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that session. The second session of JEE exam will be held from April 6 to April 12. The application window for the second session will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately. Application forms for JEE (Main) will be accepted in the “online mode only”. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023. CUET 2023 (reserved dates): June 1 to June 7, 2023. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET (UG) – 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the IITs.

Steps to fill NEET 2023 application form

NEET registration 2023

Filling in personal and academic details, dress code, choosing exam centres

Uploading the scanned images of documents as per the specifications

Payment of NEET registration fee in online mode

Printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board will be considered eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam. The qualification must include Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects), and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English as a core course.

NEET examinations are conducted annually for admissions to the Medical, Dental, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH courses offered in the respective colleges across the country. Those who qualify the NEET UG Examinations will be eligible for the All India Quota and State Quota Counselling.