Arvind Kejriwal: Over 1,000 Delhi Government School Students Cleared NEET UG

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shared a picture that displayed the number of students from Delhi government schools who qualified for the NEET Undergraduate program from 2020 to 2023.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 was announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13. Out of over 20 lakh students who appeared for the exams, 11 lakh students have qualified. A total of 1,074 students who have qualified for the medical entrance exam studied at Delhi government schools, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Congratulating the students of Delhi government schools who have passed the examination, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers.”

Along with the tweet, Delhi Chief Minister also shared a picture that displayed the number of students who qualified for the NEET Undergraduate program in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. According to the list, 569 students cleared the examination in 2020, and 496 in 2021. The number increased to 648 in 2022.

Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers. pic.twitter.com/sOicK24R7o — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2023

NEET AIR 13 From Delhi

Harshit Bansal emerged as the topper from Delhi NCR. He scored 715 marks and secured All India Rank 13 in the NEET UG 2023. Harshit studied at Pragati Public School, Dwarka.

Speaking about his preparation, the 18-year-old told Indian Express that he used to study for four hours a day. During the examination month, he used to clock in 8-9 hours for coursework. He said, “I mostly preferred studying at night… Whenever I got stressed and bored, I used to watch TV shows and sometimes go on short outings for 2-3 hours with my family.”

Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi’s Government Schools

This is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the students who qualified national-level exams like NEET to highlight the quality education provided in the Delhi government schools. Last year, while speaking at an event to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, Kejriwal had said, “Earlier, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives.”

“These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students and because of that 1,141 students of our government schools cleared JEE and NEET exams,” he added.

