Home

Education

NEET UG 2023: Less Than 40 Days Left For Medical Entrance Exam; Check Dress Code, Barred Items, Other Guidelines

NEET UG 2023: Less Than 40 Days Left For Medical Entrance Exam; Check Dress Code, Barred Items, Other Guidelines

NEET UG 2023: With only 38 days left for the entrance exam, most medical aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam day guidelines, barred items, dress code, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

NEET UG 2023: Check exam day guidelines, barred items, dress code, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (which is now known as the Ministry of Education), will conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on May 7, 2023. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. The official website of the NTA for NEET (UG) – 2023 is https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The examination is held for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) will also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

Medical aspirants must adhere to the National Testing Agency’s specified dress code when taking the NEET UG exam. According to the Information Bulletin of NEET(UG) 2023, the candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET (UG) – 2023. With only 38 days left for the entrance exam, most medical aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam day guidelines, barred items, dress code, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

You may like to read

NEET UG Dress Code – What to Wear And What Not!

The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET (UG) – 2023:

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted. In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued. It is desired that the candidates follow instructions issued by the NTA strictly. This will help NTA in the fair conduct of the examination. “The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only,” NTA in an official statement said.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023

All those medical aspirants who have filled up the NEET UG application form can download their NEET UG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Till now, NTA has not released any official date or time for the announcement of the exam city slip and admit card. At present, the NEET UG Application form is underway. The last date to submit the application form is April 6, 2023.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link admit card link.

Enter login credentials and hit the submit button.

Your NTA NEET UG Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Barred Items

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

No arrangement will be made at the Centres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the

candidates. The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Things to Carry to the Exam Centre

The candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre:

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it;

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre.

“Candidate who does not bring the downloaded proforma with a postcard size (4”X6”) photograph pasted and one passport size photograph will not be allowed to sit in the examination and shall lead to his/her disqualification,” NTA in the information bulletin said.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form – Highlights

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI 06 April 2023 (up to 11:50 PM)

06 April 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) Correction in Particulars: To be intimated later on the website

To be intimated later on the website Announcement of the City of Examination: To be intimated later on the website

To be intimated later on the website Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website

To be intimated later on the website Date of Examination: 07 May 2023 (Sunday)

07 May 2023 (Sunday) Duration of Examination: 200 minutes (03 hours 20 Minutes)

200 minutes (03 hours 20 Minutes) Timing of Examination: 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time)

02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) Centre, Date, and Shift of NEET (UG) -2023 Examination: As indicated on Admit Card.

As indicated on Admit Card. Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys : To be announced later on the website.

: To be announced later on the website. Website(s): www.nta.ac.in, https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

www.nta.ac.in, https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Declaration of Result on NTA website: To be announced later on the website.

Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.