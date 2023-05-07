Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam To Conclude Today; Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date

NEET Answer Key Release Date: The candidates are required to download their NEET UG 2023 Answer Key using their application number and date of birth from the website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Release Date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is set to be conducted today, May 7. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will release the NEET UG answer key 2023 soon after the conclusion of the single largest medical examination. However, the agency has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the NEET answer key 2023. Over 20 lakh applicants have enrolled for the medical entrance exams and are set to appear in the NEET exam.

The candidates are required to download their NEET UG 2023 Answer Key using their application number and date of birth from the website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised NEET Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Download?

Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “NEET UG Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your NEET UG 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the NEET UG marking scheme, four marks will be awarded to candidates for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. And if a question is left unanswered then no marks will be given.

NEET UG 2023: 3 Factors That Affect Cut-off Scores

The Cutoff of NEET UG 2023 will depend on the factors given below.

The number of candidates who appeared in the examination. The total number of seats. NEET Paper difficulty level.

The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in// and thereafter candidates may download their respective Score Cards. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.

