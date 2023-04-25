Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Likely Today On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the exam city slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the exam city slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) today. The NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip will be released on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully submitted the NEET UG 2023 Application form can check and download their NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip from the official website.

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip: 5 Steps To Download

Medical aspirants who have submitted the NEET UG application form can download their NEET UG Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at . On the homepage, look for the exam city slip link. Enter login credentials and hit the submit button. Your NTA NEET UG Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

About NEET UG 2023 Exam

The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. The NEET UG 2023 examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.

