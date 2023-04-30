Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today, April 2023. All those candidates who are planning to a

NEET UG 2023 Admit card: Exam City Slip Likely Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today, April 2023. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG) examination can download their NEET UG city slip by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, the single largest medical entrance examination will be held on May 7, 2023.

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link-1, NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link-3.”

Enter the login details.

Your NEET Admit Card can be displayed on the screen.

can be displayed on the screen. Download admit card, and take a printout for further reference.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip link on the website to download their allotted exam city. The city of the candidates’ examination centre will be included on the NEET UG 2023 city slip. Candidates will be able to travel or prepare for the exam using the advance city slip. The exam city slip is distributed before the admit card. The NEET UG admit card 2023 is expected to be released a week before the exam. The NEET UG 2023 admit card release date will be announced shortly by NTA. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.