NEET UG 2023 Registration: Check Gujarat Medical Colleges Admission Process and Previous Year Cut Off here

NEET UG 2023: Following the announcement of the results, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will conduct the NEET 2023 counselling process in Gujarat.

NEET UG 2023: Latest updates on exam date, registration fees(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions will be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned. Candidates who pass the medical entrance exam and meet the other major criteria can register for NEET counselling 2023.

NTA will announce the counselling dates shortly after the NEET UG 2023 results are declared. Following the announcement of the results, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will conduct the NEET 2023 counselling process in Gujarat. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Gujarat Medical Counseling by visiting the official website at medadmgujarat.org. In this article, we have provided you with the best Gujarat medical colleges, their admission process, and MBBS cut-offs.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Check Gujarat UG Medical Admission Process Here

As per the Indianexpress report, candidates qualifying for the NEET UG 2023 examination will have to register themselves by filling up the Gujarat MBBS application form. The Gujarat state authority will publish the state merit list in PDF format based on the information filled/provided in the form. Aspirants on the merit list will be required to fill out an online form with their college and course preferences. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the candidate, the availability of seats, and their NEET 2023 rank. Medical students who are assigned seats must report to the institution within the time frame specified.

NEET UG 2023: Check Cutoff for medical colleges of Gujarat

The previous year’s opening ranks for MBBS in Gujarat’s top medical colleges are listed below. Check the name of the college, NEET Score, and AIQ Ranking. Note, this list is not complete.

CU Shah Medical College and Hospital, Surendranagar 555 45588 Dr Kiran C Patel Medical College and Research Institute, Vadodara 514 73189 Nootan Medical College and Research Centre, Visnagar 504 80639

NEET UG 2023 Test Pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same. Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available

on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

