NEET UG 2023 Exam Date Revealed? Check Tentative Schedule, Eligibility Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: When announced, the NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, exam dates, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). When announced, the NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, exam dates, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per several news reports, NEET UG 2023 notification will be released in the month of December 2022. However, the students, preparing for the single largest medical entrance examination, must note that the NTA is yet to confirm any date or time regarding the exam.

NTA SHARED THREE POSSIBLE DATES FOR NEET UG 2023: REPORT

While the final dates have not been announced, as per a leading daily, sources say that the National Testing Agency (NTA), the administrating body, has shared three possible dates with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Ministry of Education for confirmation. The date will be finalised only after NTA receives approval from both the NMC and the Ministry of Health.

NEET UG 2023 PROBABLE EXAM DATES

As for the dates are concerned, sources suggest there are three probable: May 28, June 11, or June 18. According to NTA officials, the intention is to hold the NEET UG examination by June in order to adjust the academic calendar.

“Medical Education has been severely impacted by the pandemic. While the academic calendar for all has been affected, for medical colleges, this was more so. With PG exams postponed to accommodate the high demand for doctors, these resulted in delays. The trickle down impact is that the first year classes were delayed by about 4 months,” shared a senior official with the ministry, as reported by TimesNow.

As NEET UG Counselling comes to an end, first-year classes in colleges are just getting started. This must be considered in order to accommodate the next batch.

“There is a possibility that NEET UG date might be delayed till July as well. However, for most June 18 seems to be the most favourable and latest date by which the exam ought to be conducted. Final date, however, would be decided only when the schedules are available and the calendar is drawn out,” added an NTA official on conditions of anonymity, as reported by TimesNow.

NEET UG 2023 TENTATIVE DATES

As per reports, NEET 2023 is likely to be conducted in the last week of May or by mid-June. NTA is likely to release the date only by January 2023. The registration process is likely to be held from February 1, 2023, on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2023 EXAM PATTERN

The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You need to Know

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test -Undergraduate Conducting body National Testing Agency Minimum eligibility 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years age Number of registered candidates (as per 2022) 18,72,341 Number of candidates appeared ( as per 2022) 16,14777 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check Education Qualification

Nationality : Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.

Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals. NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates about NEET 2023.