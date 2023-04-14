Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Exam In 23 Days; Check Dress Code For Male, Female Candidates

NEET UG 2023 Exam In 23 Days; Check Dress Code For Male, Female Candidates

NEET UG 2023 Exam Dress Code: NTA's NEET 2023 dress code will inform candidates about the items and clothing that are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

NEET UG 2023 Exam In 23 Days; Check Dress Code For Male, Female Candidates(Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG 2023 Exam Dress Code: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination on May 7, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam may be preoccupied with ramping up their preparation in order to perform well. NTA will soon release the admit card for NEET UG 2023 anytime soon. Meanwhile, the registration process will close tomorrow, April 15, 2023. Candidates can fill up the NEET application form by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has laid down a specific dress code for medical aspirants taking the medical entrance examination. The official NEET 2023 information brochure mentions the appropriate dress code for both men and women candidates.

You may like to read

Similar to other NEET guidelines, the NEET dress code for 2023 will be strictly enforced on all applicants, both male and female, to stop fraud(cheating) and malpractice. The NEET 2023 dress code instructs candidates on what attire, accessories, and other items to wear on the day of the medical entrance exam. Masks and gloves have been two significant additions to the NEET dress code since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NTA.

NTA’s NEET 2023 dress code will inform candidates about the items and clothing that are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. These particulars will also appear on the NEET admit card. Candidates who are found to be wearing prohibited items listed in the dress code will be denied entry to the NEET 2023 exam centre, so it is best to adhere to it to avoid unnecessary hassle. To assist you in being exam-ready, we have provided you with comprehensive information on the NEET dress code.

NEET Dress Code For Candidates(Male/Female) The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET (UG) – 2023. Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted. The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious ) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall. Female candidates must refrain from wearing any jewellery, including earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, or anklets. Metal detectors may cause an unnecessary hassle if the metal(ornaments) is found on the applicants. Clothes with big pockets and fashionable jeans will not be permitted. As per reports, Clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, big buttons, and more are not allowed at the examination centre. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only. The candidate will regularly visit the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in//) and also check registered email/SMS for any updates regarding the Examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.