NEET UG 2023 Exam on May 7; Eligibility, Application Process, Other FAQs Answered Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). As per the NTA Exam Calendar 2023, NEET UG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 07, 2023. Till now, NTA has not released the registration dates. When announced, the NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You need to Know

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test -Undergraduate Conducting body National Testing Agency Minimum eligibility 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years age NEET UG 2023 Exam Date May 07, 2023 Number of candidates appeared ( as per 2022) 16,14777 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check Education Qualification

Nationality : Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.

Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals. NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Mode of Examination

The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates about NEET 2023.