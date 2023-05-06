Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponed In Violence-hit Manipur. Check NTA’s Statement Here

NEET UG 2023 Postponed:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday afternoon postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) examination for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur.

NEET UG 2023 Postponed: Here comes a big update for the NEET Aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday afternoon postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) examination for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur. As per NTA’s statement, the examination for these students will be held at a later date. The decision has been taken after MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA, requesting them to “explore the possibility of rescheduling” the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

To recall readers, NTA will conduct the NEET UG examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

#ManipurViolence | NEET (UG)-2023 exam postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date. MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to “explore the… pic.twitter.com/kerqx3mGC0 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

“In Manipur, because of the current situation, students cannot appear for NEET (UG)-2023 exam because of broadband and internet connectivity issue. So, I requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres in the state. NTA has circulated a notification about the postponement of the exam at centres in Manipur…,” MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says, “…In Manipur, because of the current situation, students cannot appear for NEET (UG)-2023 exam because of broadband and internet connectivity issue. So, I requested the NTA to reschedule or postpone the exam for exam centres… pic.twitter.com/Jye5Ui2gse — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

“The candidates are also being informed through automatic call and email, ” NTA in an official notification said. The NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Manipur Violence

In view of the prevailing widespread unrest in the state, the Central Government in a significant move has imposed Article 355 in the state to control the situation. Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in the Constitution that empowers the Centre to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression. The situation in Manipur turned volatile on May 3 after thousands of people turned up for the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

