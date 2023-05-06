Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Instruction to Ensure Before Reaching NEET Exam Centre. Read Last Minute Tips

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination tomorrow, May 7, 2023. Going by the official schedule, the examination will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The examination will be held in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India.

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not. All of the candidates must be in the final stages of preparation, and in these circumstances, candidates frequently overlook something or fail to pay attention to something because they are too preoccupied with final preparation or studying for the exam.

In order to ensure that the candidates don’t forget anything before arriving at their respective NEET examination centres, we have provided all the necessary instructions and last-minute advice here. Read the list of permitted and prohibited activities below to get ready for the NEET exam centre.

NEET UG 2023 Exam: What is Not Allowed Inside NEET Exam Centre

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc. Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager,Health Band, etc. Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items. Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc. Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

NEET UG 2023 Exam: What is Allowed Inside NEET Exam Centre

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet. Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable. One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card and should be handed over to Invigilator at Centre.

Nearly 20,87,449 candidates are expected to appear for the single largest medical entrance examination to secure an MBBS or BDS seat in the top medical colleges, Universities, or Institutes of India. Additionally, candidates are advised to maintain their composure and not panic when taking the NEET UG 2023 Exam. This will allow them to keep their minds relaxed and fresh while taking the exam.

