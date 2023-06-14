Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Female Topper Pranjal Aggarwal Prepared 12 Hours Daily For Exam, Read Her Future Plan

NEET UG 2023 Female Topper Pranjal Aggarwal Prepared 12 Hours Daily For Exam, Read Her Future Plan

NEET UG 2023 female topper Pranjal Aggarwal talked about her success mantra and said, “We should never give up, and just keep working hard to achieve our dreams and goals.”

Talking about how she prepared for the exam, Pranjal said one can skip any book but not NCERT.

NEET UG Result 2023 Toppers List: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared NEET UG Result 2023. Along with the NEET UG scorecard, the NTA also declared the toppers list on the official website neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. The NTA has also announced the category-wise cut-off along with NEET results.

Pranjal Aggarwal from Malerkotla topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in female category with an All India Rank (AIR) of four. The 18-year-old student scored 715 marks in the exam. Her father, Vikas Aggarwal, is a cloth merchant and mother Monika Aggarwal is a homemaker.

You may like to read

Pranjal Aggarwal’s Secret to Success

Talking about the success of her life, Pranjal Aggarwal said her parents and teachers guided and inspired her at every step during her preparation.

“I have always wanted to become a doctor and therefore was preparing for the exam for the last two years,” Pranjal said and added that she prepared for at least 12 hours daily.

Pranjal’s School Life

Pranjal said she completed her schooling from a private school in Dhuri, Sangrur, and now she wants to pursue her dream of becoming a cardiologist or neurologist.

Talking about her success mantra, she said, “We should never give up, and just keep working hard to achieve our dreams and goals.”

Determination is The Key, Says Pranjal

Notably, Pranjal is the only woman among top-10 candidates in the country. She said seeing results now, she can proudly say anyone who has the will and determination can do big in life.

Talking about how she prepared for the exam, Pranjal said one can skip any book but not NCERT.

Speaking to Indian Express, she said she came across many candidates who did only NCERT and have scored excellent.

NEET 2023 Result: Top 10 Female Toppers

PRANJAL AGGARWAL – Punjab ASHIKA AGGARWAL – PUNJAB ARYA R S – Kerala MIMANSHA MOUN – DELHI (NCT) SUMEGHA SINHA – Rajasthan KANI YASASRI – Andhra Pradesh BAREERA ALI – Uttar Pradesh RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR – Maharashtra KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY – Andhra Pradesh JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA – Telangana

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.