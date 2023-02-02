Home

NEET UG 2023 Schedule Will Not be Changed, Exam to be Held Once a Year, NTA Makes Big Announcement

NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: The NTA has responded to an RTI filed by a student activist and stated that NEET 2023 will be held only once a year, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, this year.

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 notification soon.

NEET UG 2023 Schedule Latest Update: Amid speculations that NEET UG 2023 will be held twice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification and said NEET UG 2023 will be conducted just once as per an RTI response dated January 26, 2023. The NTA has responded to an RTI filed by a student activist and stated that NEET 2023 will be held only once a year, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, this year.

“No NEET twice in a year, #NEET 2 times in a year was a good option for aspirants but the government doesn’t want to help NEET UG aspirants,” reads a tweet by RTI Activist Vivek Pandey. He also added a screenshot of the NTA response in which the management has stated that there is no change in the decision of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the number of times the NEET (UG) is to be conducted in a year. “Henceforth, the information sought is not available,” read the full reply by the agency.

★As per RTI Reply: There is no change in the decision of ministry regarding the number of times the NEET to be conducted in a year #neet2023 #NEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/nnsTiBjZKN — Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) January 26, 2023

One RTI query asked, “Please provide information if the health ministry has taken any decision to take NEET UG twice a year or in multiple sittings.” To this, NTA responded, “Since there is no change in the decision of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare regarding the number of times the NEET (UG) to be conducted in a year. Hence, the information sought is not available.”

NTA had on December 15, 2022, announced the NEET UG 2023 date sheet and no other dates such as the application process, admit card, results, and others have been announced yet by the NTA.

Various reports suggest that the NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 notification soon. After the NEET UG 2023 notification is out, candidates will be able to check all the details related to the NEET 2023 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Interestingly, NEET UG 2023 exam will be held in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, and 11 other regional languages.