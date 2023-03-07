Home

NEET UG 2023: NTA Revises Tie-Breaking Policy; Will Not Use Age, Application Number As Main Factors

NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: Apart from increasing fees and reducing the number of exam centres, the NTA said it has revised the tie-breaking policy.

NEET UG 2023: The last date to register for NEET UG 2023 is April 6

NEET UG 2023 Latest Update Today: A day after opening the registration window for NEET UG 2023, the National Testing Agency brought several changes to the exam this year. Apart from increasing fees and reducing the number of exam centres, the NTA said it has revised the tie-breaking policy.

Unlike the last years when age and NEET UG application number were being used to be the criteria in NEET UG tie-breaking policy, the NTA however this year has removed them.

The NTA on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in – has made the NEET UG registration link active and shared the information brochure with details including application process, eligibility and exam syllabus. The NTA will hold the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7.

NEET UG 2023: Exam on Four Subjects

This year, the NEET UG 2023 will be held for four subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

NEET UG 2023: What Is Tie-Breaking Policy

In NEET UG 2023 exam, if two or more applicants secure the same exam score , then the NTA will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock and determine the merit.

NEET UG 2023: Exam date

The NTA in the official notification said the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. However, the city intimation list and admit card release date have not been announced as yet. NEET UG 2023 exam will start at 2 PM on May 7 and will conclude at 5:20 PM on the same day.

NEET UG 2023: Documents Required For Registrations

Scanned copy of the Aadhar card of the candidate

Class 10 mark sheet/ certificate

Class 12 mark sheet/ certificate

Scanned copy of a passport-size photo of the candidate

Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

Category certificate, if applicable

NEET UG 2023: Registration Deadline

The last date to register for NEET UG 2023 is April 6 and the entrance test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions. In the paper, 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B).

