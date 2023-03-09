NEET UG 2023: Check Subject-Wise Syllabus Here
NEET UG 2023: Students who want to apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can register themselves by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Check subject-wise syllabus here.
NEET UG 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) application process is underway. Students who want to apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can register themselves by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023, the single largest medical entrance examination will be held on May 7, 2023. One can check the official website, test pattern, and subject-wise syllabus here.
NEET UG Test Pattern
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.
NEET UG Syllabus
The NEET question paper includes questions from the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections of classes 11 and 12. Candidates must be familiar with the NEET UG syllabus in order to pass the exam with a high score. National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2023. “The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects,” NTA in an information bulletin said. Continue reading to learn more about the subject-wise NEET syllabus 2023.
NEET UG 2023 SUBJECT-WISE SYLLABUS
NEET Physics Syllabus From Class 11
|Physics syllabus of class 11th
|Physics syllabus of Class 12th
|Topics
|Topics
|Physical-world and measurement
|Electrostatics
|Kinematics
|Current Electricity
|Laws of Motion
|Magnetic Effects of Current and
Magnetism
|Work, Energy and Power
|Electromagnetic Induction and
Alternating Currents
|Motion of System of Particles and Rigid
Body
|Electromagnetic Waves
|Gravitation
|Optics
|Properties of Bulk Matter
|Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
|Thermodynamics
|Atoms and Nuclei
|Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic
Theory
|Electronic Devices
|Oscillations and Waves
NEET Chemistry Syllabus From Class 11, Class 12
Chemistry syllabus of class 11th
Physics syllabus of class 12th
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Solid State
Structure of Atom
Solutions
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Electrochemistry
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Chemical Kinetics
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
Surface Chemistry
Thermodynamics
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
Equilibrium
p-Block Elements
Redox Reactions
d and f Block Elements
Hydrogen
Coordination Compounds
s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Some p-Block Elements
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Hydrocarbons
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Environmental Chemistry
Biomolecules
Polymers
Chemistry in Everyday Life
NEET Biology Syllabus From Class 11, Class 12
|Biology syllabus of class 11th
|Biology syllabus of class 12th
|Topics
|Topics
|Diversity in Living World
|Reproduction
|Structural Organisation in Animals and
Plants
|Genetics and Evolution
|Cell Structure and Function
|Biology and Human Welfare
|Plant Physiology
|Biotechnology and Its Applications
|Human physiology
|Ecology and environment
NTA NEET UG 2023 – Overview
The last date to submit the application form and fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is April 06, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM). NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.
Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.
