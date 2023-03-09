Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2023: Check Subject-Wise Syllabus Here

NEET UG 2023: Students who want to apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can register themselves by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Check subject-wise syllabus here.

Updated: March 9, 2023 4:16 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NTA NEET registration expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.(Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) application process is underway. Students who want to apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can register themselves by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023, the single largest medical entrance examination will be held on May 7, 2023. One can check the official website, test pattern, and subject-wise syllabus here.

NEET UG Test Pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET UG Syllabus

The NEET question paper includes questions from the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology sections of classes 11 and 12. Candidates must be familiar with the NEET UG syllabus in order to pass the exam with a high score. National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2023. “The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects,” NTA in an information bulletin said. Continue reading to learn more about the subject-wise NEET syllabus 2023.

NEET UG 2023 SUBJECT-WISE SYLLABUS

NEET Physics Syllabus From Class 11

Physics syllabus of class 11thPhysics syllabus of Class 12th
TopicsTopics
Physical-world and measurementElectrostatics
KinematicsCurrent Electricity
Laws of MotionMagnetic Effects of Current and
Magnetism
Work, Energy and PowerElectromagnetic Induction and
Alternating Currents
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid
Body		Electromagnetic Waves
GravitationOptics
Properties of Bulk MatterDual Nature of Matter and Radiation
ThermodynamicsAtoms and Nuclei
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic
Theory		Electronic Devices
Oscillations and Waves

NEET Chemistry Syllabus From Class 11, Class 12

Chemistry syllabus of class 11th

Physics syllabus of class 12th

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Solid State

Structure of Atom

Solutions

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Electrochemistry

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Kinetics

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Surface Chemistry

Thermodynamics

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Equilibrium

p-Block Elements

Redox Reactions

d and f Block Elements

Hydrogen

Coordination Compounds

s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Some p-Block Elements

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Hydrocarbons

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Biomolecules

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

NEET Biology Syllabus From Class 11, Class 12

Biology syllabus of class 11thBiology syllabus of class 12th
TopicsTopics
Diversity in Living WorldReproduction
Structural Organisation in Animals and
Plants		Genetics and Evolution
Cell Structure and FunctionBiology and Human Welfare
Plant PhysiologyBiotechnology and Its Applications
Human physiologyEcology and environment

NTA NEET UG 2023 – Overview

The last date to submit the application form and fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is April 06, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM). NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.  The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Published Date: March 9, 2023 4:09 PM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 4:16 PM IST

