NTA Exam Calendar 2023: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 Exam Dates Out at nta.ac.in. Check Schedule Here

NTA Exam Calendar 2023: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 Exam Dates

NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24.

NTA Exam Calendar 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24. As per the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. One can check the examination calendar by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023)

NTA NEET UG 2023 official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET)

CUET 2023 Official Website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

ICAR AIEEA 2023: 26, 27, 28, 29 April 2023

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2023: 07 May 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023: 21 to 31 May 2023 and 01 to 07 June 2023(Reserve dates)

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.