NEET UG 2023: NEET Result Date, Expected Cut-Off, Top Colleges, Counselling — FAQs Answered

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Result FAQs: The National Testing Agency, known as NTA, conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 for 20,87,449 candidates at 4097 different Centres. The exam was held on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India. The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2023 can check and download the scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Check NEET UG Result Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) below.

When will National Testing Agency declare NTA NEET UG 2023 Results?

Media reports suggest that NTA NEET UG 2023 Results will be announced by the second week of June. However, the date is purely tentative. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https:/neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

Suggest names of top MBBS colleges in India

On Monday(June 5, 2023), the Union Education Ministry announced NIRF India Rankings 2023 for colleges and other higher educational institutions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has retained its position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), achieving 1st Rank in the ‘Medical’ Category this year.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. Rank 2 : Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Christian Medical College, Vellore. Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore. Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry. Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Luckno w

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Luckno Rank 8: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Rank 10: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

NEET UG 2023 Expected Cut-off?

The NTA will release the NEET UG 2023 final answer key first, followed by which, the result will be announced. Once the NEET UG 2023 results are announced, the cut-off for every college will be released. Check expected cut-off below:

General Category: Around 710 to 124(likely)

Number of Attempts a candidate can appear for NEET UG?

As per Letter No. U-11022/2/2022-UGMEB, dated 09 March 2022 received from National Medical Commission (NMC), Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) regarding the upper age limit, there is no upper age limit.

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission.

How to Check NEET UG 2023 Result?

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2023 result’ link. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Your NEET UG result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result PDF and take a printout for further use.

NEET UG 2023 results will be available on the official websites- neet.nta.nic.in, neetresults.nta.nic.in, digilocker, nta.ac.in. Along with the NEET UG 2023 result, the NEET rank list of successful candidates for admission to medical courses will be published on the website.

When was the medical exam conducted?

National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2023 on May 7, 2023.

What’s Next After NEET UG Result?

Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023. The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/ UT Administrations / State Universities/ Institutions shall be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling dates following the release of the NEET UG 2023 result. Admissions are granted in accordance with NEET ranks. Qualified and eligible candidates must register on the MCC website i.e. to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats.

What is GMER-23? Has NMC Revised Age Criteria for Medical Entrance Exam?

The National Medical Commission(NMC) in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) merit list. These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23. To know more, click HERE. NMC has also changed the minimum age criteria for candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET-UG.

