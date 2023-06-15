Home

National Medical Commission Clarifies on NEET Age Criterion, Keeps Tie-Breaking Rules Unchanged For 2023

NEET UG Age Criteria: As per the official website, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has reversed the age criterion for NEET UG.

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG Age Criteria: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an important notice for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants. As per the official website, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has reversed the age criterion for NEET UG. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at nmc.org.in.

In addition, the Commission has made it clear that the tie-breaking criteria used to determine the NEET-UG 2023 rankings will not change. “Previous procedure/rules (as per Information Bulletin published by NTA) shall be followed for determining “the inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking” in the NEET-UG 2023 result,” NMC in an official notification said.

“The word “January” in Clause 11(a) under the heading “ADMISSION, COUNSELLING, MIGRATION ETC.” in Chapter III of GMER 2023 may please be read as “December”. Necessary amendment is being issued separately,” the notice further reads.

The National Medical Commission(NMC) in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -undergraduate(NEET-UG) merit list. These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 PDF — Direct Link

NEET UG: What Was the Earlier NMC Age Criteria for Medical Entrance Exam?

Eligibility criteria for taking NEET-UG–No aspirant shall be allowed to take NEET-UG

Unless he has completed the age of 17 years as on or before 31st January of the year that the candidate shall beappearing for NEET- UG examination; and

Has passed 10 +2 (or equivalent) with subjects of Physics, Chemistry Biology/ Biotechnology and English.

NEET UG: Present NMC Age Criteria for Medical Entrance Exam

How to Download NEET UG Age Criteria PDF?

Visit the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC) at nmc.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Clarification on Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination. Students can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result and NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key at — . This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination.For more details, visit the official website of NMC.

