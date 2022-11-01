NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India. As per several news reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) 2023 is expected to be held in May, 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. It is to be noted NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 142 Posts at lmrcl.com. Check Salary Here
NEET UG Exam: A Detailed Timeline
In 2022, the NEET UG 2022, the single largest medical entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. Since 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the academic year was delayed. Earlier in 2021, the medical exam was conducted in the month of September. Meanwhile, in 2020, the examination was conducted on September 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is trying to go back to the pre-pandemic schedule.
NEET UG 2023 NOTIFICATION
As per reports, NEET UG 2023 notification will be released in the month of March 2023. As soon as the notification is released, the registration process will begin on its official website.
NEET UG 2023: Check Important Dates Here
NEET 2023 exam notification
To be announced
NEET 2023 registration date
To be announced
Last date to fill NEET application form 2023
To be announced
Last date for application fee payment
To be announced
NEET 2023 correction window date
To be announced
Allotted exam city details
To be announced
Release of NEET-UG admit card
To be announced
NEET 2023 exam date
To be announced
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility, Other Details Here
NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You need to Know
Name of the event
Check Important Dates Here
Exam name
National Eligibility cum Entrance test
Conducting body
National Testing Agency
Minimum eligibility
10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Minimum age
17 years age
Number of registered candidates (according to 2022)
18,72,341
Number of candidates appeared ( according to 2022)
16,14777
Official website
neet.nta.nic.in
HOW TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form? Step by Step Guide here
- First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023
- Look for the link that reads, ” Register For NEET UG 2023.
- Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.