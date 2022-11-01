NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India. As per several news reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) 2023 is expected to be held in May, 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. It is to be noted NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply For 142 Posts at lmrcl.com. Check Salary Here

NEET UG Exam: A Detailed Timeline

In 2022, the NEET UG 2022, the single largest medical entrance examination was held on July 17, 2022. Since 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the academic year was delayed. Earlier in 2021, the medical exam was conducted in the month of September. Meanwhile, in 2020, the examination was conducted on September 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is trying to go back to the pre-pandemic schedule.

NEET UG 2023 NOTIFICATION

As per reports, NEET UG 2023 notification will be released in the month of March 2023. As soon as the notification is released, the registration process will begin on its official website.

NEET UG 2023: Check Important Dates Here

NEET 2023 exam notification To be announced NEET 2023 registration date To be announced Last date to fill NEET application form 2023 To be announced Last date for application fee payment To be announced NEET 2023 correction window date To be announced Allotted exam city details To be announced Release of NEET-UG admit card To be announced NEET 2023 exam date To be announced

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Nationality : Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You need to Know

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test Conducting body National Testing Agency Minimum eligibility 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years age Number of registered candidates (according to 2022) 18,72,341 Number of candidates appeared ( according to 2022) 16,14777 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

HOW TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form? Step by Step Guide here