NTA NEET UG 2023 Notification, Registration Date By NTA Soon; Age Limit, Eligibility Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam conducting body, is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration date. NTA will release the notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Once the application form is out, candidates can apply by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
A valid mobile number, A valid email ID, a Class 10 pass certificate, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable) are some of the documents that aspirants need to keep in handy while completing the registration process.
If going by the NEET 2022 exam pattern, the test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.
As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. As per the NEET 2022 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET, and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.
Check Age Limit: He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.
The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment of the fee.
Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.
NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and(https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.
