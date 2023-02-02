Home

NTA NEET UG 2023 Notification, Registration Date By NTA Soon; Age Limit, Eligibility Here

NEET UG 2023: NTA will release the notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Latest updates on exam date, registration fees(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam conducting body, is yet to announce an update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration date. NTA will release the notification on the official websites — nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Once the application form is out, candidates can apply by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Documents Required For Registration

A valid mobile number, A valid email ID, a Class 10 pass certificate, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable) are some of the documents that aspirants need to keep in handy while completing the registration process.

NEET Exam Pattern

If going by the NEET 2022 exam pattern, the test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

NEET Exam Date

As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. As per the NEET 2022 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET, and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

NEET UG Age Limit

Check Age Limit: He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

How to Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form

The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment of the fee.

Go to the official website of NTA NEET 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference. NEET UG Eligibility Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

NEET Exam Pattern 2023

NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and(https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.