NEET UG 2023: NTA Issues Clarification on Medium of NEET Question Paper; Official Notice Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Latest Update: According to the official notification, candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only.

NEET UG exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 between 2 PM and 5:30 PM.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, on Wednesday released an important notice clarifying the medium of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. According to the official notification, Candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only. Meanwhile, Candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in English and Hindi. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of NTA NEET UG at https:///.

“With respect to the Information Bulletin for NEET (UG)-2023 available on https://neet.nta.nic.in/, it is clarified that Clause 3.5.3 and Clause 3.5.6 of the Information Bulletin for NEET(UG)-2023 may be read as given below:,” NTA in the public notification said.

NEET UG 2023: What Does Clause 3.5.3 Say As per NTA NEET Information Bulletin?

Candidates opting for English/Hindi/Regional Languages would be provided Test Booklet in English + Hindi + selected Regional Language.

NEET UG 2023: What Does Clause 3.5.3 Say As per NTA’s NEET Public New Notice?

Candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only. Candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in English and Hindi. Candidates opting for Regional languages would also be provided with a Bilingual Test Booklet in selected Regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the

Regional Language in Yellow Colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.

The single largest entrance examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates, who desire to appear in NEET (UG) – 2023, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: / For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@ .

