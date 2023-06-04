Home

NEET UG 2023 OMR Response Sheet Out; Check NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Release Date And Time

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has issued the candidate’s OMR sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination today, June 4, 2023, reports Careers360. MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Candidate’s OMR Sheet by logging into the official website — . One can even download the NTA NEET UG OMR sheet through the candidates’ registered email addresses.

Till now, the testing agency has not published the NEET UG Provisional answer key on the website. Moreover, NTA has not released any exact date or time for the declaration of the result. This year, NTA has conducted the medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

“Congratulating for completing the NEET (UG) 2923 exam. You can now view your NEET (UG) 2023 – OMR Answer Sheet submitted by you at the end of examination at your examination centre (scanned image) attached and sent to your registered email ID,” reads NTA mail.

The Testing Agency is yet to announce any date for the release of the answer key and NEET result 2023 date. To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — /. Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference. The NTA NEET UG OMR sheet has been made available at the candidates’ registered email addresses.

