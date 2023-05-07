Home

NEET UG 2023: Over 20 Lakh Students To Appear For Exam Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines

NEET UG 2023: NEET UG 2023 will be held at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India which totals to 513 cities.

NEET UG 2023: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM.

NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct NEET-UG 2023 on Sunday. This time, over 20 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam. Interestingly, NEET UG 2023 is being conducted in 13 languages across the country, through which admission is granted to 10 courses, including MBBS.

As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM and the candidates need to report to their respective centres at least one hour before time.

NEET UG 2023 will be held at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India which totals to 513 cities.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for NEET UG 2023 incudes of four subjects – physics, chemistry, mathematics and botany. Each subject will have two sections – Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions out of which only 10 questions have to be attempted. The overall question paper will be for a total of 720 marks each.

NEET UG 2023: How to Download Admit Card

First visit official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Then click on the admit card link appearing on the homepage.

After this, log in with your application number, and date of birth and download the NEET admit card.

NEET UG 2023: Important Topics To Revise

Mechanics

Current Electricity

Modern Physics

Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Genetics & Evolution

Ecology

Human & Plant Physiology

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute Guidelines

Candidates need to carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre.

They also need to carry one passport-size photograph with them.

Entry will be denied to the exam hall if students fail to carry admit card.

Candidates need to reach exam venue before the reporting time.

Candidates need to follow prescribed dress code for the exam.

No one carry textual material, bits of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, calculators, log tables, electronic pens etc inside the exam centre.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.