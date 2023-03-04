Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration, Application Form Expected to Begin Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET UG Application Form 2023: Interested medical aspirants can fill up the NEET application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NTA NEET UG Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test—Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 tomorrow, March 5, 2023. Interested medical aspirants can fill up the NEET application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the application form, NTA will also publish a detailed information bulletin. Candidates must ensure that their email address and mobile number to be registered in their online Application Form are their own, as relevant/important information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered mail address and/or through SMS on the registered mobile number only. One can check the important dates, official website, exam schedule, and paper pattern here.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Official Website

www.nta.ac.in

https://neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration Dates

Online Submission of Application Form : Soon

: Soon Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI / Paytm : Soon

: Soon Date of Examination : 7 May 2023

: 7 May 2023 Declaration of Result on NTA website: To be announced later on the website

NEET UG 2023 Age Limit

According to the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET UG 2023. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023.

To be eligible for NEET UG 2023, the candidates must pass 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects.

They need to have minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

How to Fill NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Form 2023?

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page of the application form. The form can be downloaded only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.

NTA NEET UG EXAM DATE

NTA will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023, for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions will be summarily disqualified. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.