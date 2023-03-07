NEET UG 2023 Registration: Application Process Begins On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2023 registration: The application process for NEET UG 2023 began from today. Candidates can fill the NEET UG 2023 registration form at the official websites - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2023 registration: The application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG, began from today. Candidates can complete the NEET UG 2023 registration process at the official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. Fill all the details of the NEET UG 2023 application form which is now available at the official websites. The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 6.
Also Read:
NEET UG 2023 Registration: How To Fill Application Form
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in.
Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.
You may like to read
Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form
Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).
Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.
Download, save, and print the confirmation page.
NEET 2023 Exam Date and Schedule
The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on May 7. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Interested candidates need to apply for NEET UG 2023 by April 6.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores
- China
- Bangladesh
- Nepal
- Russia
- Poland
- Kazakhstan
Brief: The NEET UG 2023 registration process has started from today. For all updates on NEET UG 2023 application form date, eligibility criteria, exam date and other details, stay tuned to this space.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.