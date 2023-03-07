Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Application Process Begins On neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 registration: The application process for NEET UG 2023 began from today. Candidates can fill the NEET UG 2023 registration form at the official websites - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NEET UG 2023 registration: The application process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG, began from today. Candidates can complete the NEET UG 2023 registration process at the official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. Fill all the details of the NEET UG 2023 application form which is now available at the official websites. The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 6.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: How To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in .

Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NEET 2023 Exam Date and Schedule

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on May 7. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Interested candidates need to apply for NEET UG 2023 by April 6.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores

China

Bangladesh

Nepal

Russia

Poland

Kazakhstan

Brief: The NEET UG 2023 registration process has started from today. For all updates on NEET UG 2023 application form date, eligibility criteria, exam date and other details, stay tuned to this space.

