NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends In 5 Days; Application Correction Window to Open Soon

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: The NTA NEET UG application form 2023 is available on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling is reportedly expected to begin from July 15. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG 2023: The application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be concluded on April 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM. This means that only 5 days are left for the medical aspirants to fill up the NEET UG 2023 Application Form. The NTA NEET UG application form 2023 is available on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Eligible aspirants who are willing to appear for the medical entrance examination must visit the designated website to register themselves. The candidate should fill in complete correspondence and permanent address with the pin code, e-mail address, and mobile number (own or Parents/Guardian only) for future correspondence.

NEET UG Exam Date

This year, NEET UG 2023 examiantion will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Every year, over 16 lakh candidates appear for the examination. Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

All India Quota Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

Central Pool Quota Seats. To know more about the admission process, kindly refer to the information bulletin.

NTA NEET 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register Online?

Visit the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link of ‘NEET(UG) 2023 Registration ’on the home page. Register yourself on the portal. Enter the application number and password to log in. Fill in the NEET application form. Upload all the required documents Pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NOTE FOR NEET Aspirants: Please check your photographs and signature before submission of the Application Form. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.

NEET UG Application Correction Window

As soon as the registration portal closes, NTA will open the facility to edit and make corrections to the NEET UG 2023 application form. During this time, aspirants who have filled up the application form can make changes to it. No correction facility ‘including category change’ will be given at any stage after the registration. Till now, no date has been specified.

NEET UG 2023: Check Details Here

Correction in Particulars: To be intimated later on the website

Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: To be intimated later on the website

Date of Examination: 07 May 2023 (Sunday)

NEET UG Syllabus

NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2023. The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website(https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

