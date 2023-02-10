Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration FAQs: From Exam Date to Eligibility; Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration FAQs: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted on May 7, 2023. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is yet to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration dates. Once the registration portal is updated, candidates can fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Read this article to know details on NEET 2023 registration start date, how to fill up the application form, the documents required, and other frequently asked questions here.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of NEET?

NEET Stands for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

In which month will the NEET UG be held 2023?

National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2023 Examination on May 07, 2023.

When will NEET UG 2023 Registration Commence?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is yet to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration dates. Once the registration portal is updated, candidates can fill up the NEET UG 2023 application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

How to fill up the NEET UG application form 2023?

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link.

Create your login credentials and log in.

Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates may check the application carefully after filling it out. It is advised that candidates must download their application form for future reference and take a printout.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NEET UG 2023?

As of now, the eligibility criteria for this year have not been released yet. But taking NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin into consideration, the candidate (He/She) has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. To be eligible for NEET UG 2023, the candidates must pass 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects. They need to have minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

What is the paper pattern for NEET UG 2023?

As per the NEET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, the Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. NEET (UG) – 2022 was conducted as Pen & Paper-based Test.

Who will conduct NEET UG 2023?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2023 undergraduate medical entrance examination. Who will conduct the NEET UG 2023 counselling? The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for NEET 2023. What is the Official Website For NEET UG? Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Things to Keep in Handy While NEET 2023 Registration? Before registering for NEET UG 2023, NEET Aspirants must keep the following things ready. A valid mobile number

A valid email ID

Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,

Postcard-size Photograph,

Signature,

Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,

Category Certificate (if applicable),

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),

PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate What are the maximum marks for NEET UG 2023? Last year, the NEET UG exam was for 720 marks. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https:/neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

