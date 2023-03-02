Home

Education

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration NOT Today: Report

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration NOT Today: Report

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NEET UG Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon. Confirming the NEET UG 2023 registration will not start today, the application process will begin in a “couple of days” and the application dates cannot be discussed as of now, an NTA official was quoted as saying to Careers360. Once the application form is out, candidates can check and fill up the details by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023, for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions will be summarily disqualified.

You may like to read

How To Fill NEET UG Application Form?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “NEET UG 2023 Registration”

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download a confirmation page of the same for future reference.

List of Documents to Upload In NEET UG Application Form 2023

Candidates can upload the scanned images of candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size

Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable):

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Scanned photographs, signature, and Left and Right hand Fingers and Thumb impressions should be in JPG format (clearly legible).

Scanned Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD

Certificate (wherever applicable) should be in pdf format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned passport photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned Postcard photograph (4”x6”) should be between 10 kb – 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

The size of scanned and Left and Right hand Fingers and Thumb impressions as per the Template provided (Appendix-XXIV) should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) should be in pdf between 50kb to 300kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

The size of the scanned copy of Class 10 pass certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb

(clearly legible).

(clearly legible). The size of the scanned copy of the Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

Going by last’s year Information bulletin, the test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

Name of the Subject Number of Questions.Sections Total Marks Physics Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Chemistry Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) Section A 70 Section B 30 360 Total 200 720

Candidates are also requested to install the ‘SANDES’ application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from the testing agency. Medical aspirants are advised to take 6-8 Passport size and 4-6 Post Card size (4” X6”) coloured photographs with white background. These photographs can be used for uploading an online application form, for examination, and also for counselling/admission process. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.