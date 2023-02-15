Home

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Begin by February End; Check Age Limit, Eligibility Here

NTA NEET UG Application Form: As soon as the NEET UG 2023 registration portal is updated, candidates can apply and register for the same on the NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted on May 7, 2023. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body is yet to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration dates. Meanwhile, registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam will commence by the end of this month, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed to indianexpress.com. As soon as the NEET UG 2023 registration portal is updated, candidates can apply and register for the same on the NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill Application Form

Incomplete applications and applications not in accordance with instructions are liable to be rejected without any further intimation.

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link Fill out the online NEET UG application with personal details. Fill out the online application with Qualification Details Upload the scanned images in the format specified. Pay the application fee through the online payment mode. Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Applications once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Candidates must note that mere deduction of fee from the bank account is not proof of fee payment. The payment should be supported by fee payment and generation of the Confirmation Page.

NEET Exam Pattern

If going by the NEET 2022 exam pattern, the test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

NEET UG 2023: Before submitting of application form, make the following preparations:

Candidates have to scan images of the following in JPG /PDF format only, for uploading the same as part of the submission of his/her online application:

Latest Passport size Photograph in JPG format (size: 10 kb to 200 kb)

Post Card size photograph (4” X6”) in JPG format (Size: 10 kb – 200 kb)

Signature in JPG format (size: 4 kb to 30 kb)

Left and Right hand Fingers and Thumb impressions

Class 10 passed certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

PwBD certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

Citizenship Certificate/ Embassy Certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate in PDF format (file size: 50 kb to 300 kb)

NEET UG Eligibility

Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

NEET UG Age Limit

Check Age Limit: He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and(https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

