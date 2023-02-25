Home

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely to Begin From March First Week; Exam on May 7

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration Date: Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2023 through the “Online” mode only through the website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency, the exam administrating body will begin the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) anytime soon. The registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam will commence by the first week of March, an NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) – 2023 through the “Online” mode only through the website — neet.nta.nic.in. Once the portal is active, candidates will be able to fill up the application form.

NOTE: NTA has not yet announced a start date or time for the application process.

NTA will conduct the single largest undergraduate medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023, for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions will be summarily disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians’ only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

NEET UG Registration 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill NTA NEET Application Form

Follow the steps given below to fill NEET UG Application Form Online:

Step 1: Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should provide the required details while filling up the Online Application Form.

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should provide the required details while filling up the Online Application Form. Step 2 Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, choosing

the Question Paper medium and Examination Cities, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Upload the scanned documents.

The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, choosing the Question Paper medium and Examination Cities, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Upload the scanned documents. Step 3: Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee.

Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page of the application form. The form can be downloaded only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

Going by last’s year Information bulletin, the test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions.

Name of the Subject Number of Questions.Sections Total Marks Physics Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Chemistry Section A 35 Section B 15 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) Section A 70 Section B 30 360 Total 200 720

Candidates are also requested to install the ‘SANDES’ application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from the testing agency. Medical aspirants are advised to take 6-8 Passport size and 4-6 Post Card size (4” X6”) coloured photographs with white background. These photographs can be used for uploading an online application form, for examination, and also for counselling/admission process. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.